Shebeshxt is said to be in hot water with Botswana authorities after failing to pitch for a show

This would not be the first time the Limpopo rapper was a no-show after receiving full payment

A case has been opened against Shebe, and he faces possible arrest should he set foot in the country

Shebeshxt faces arrest after failing to pitch to a Botswana event. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Yoh, another day, another scandal involving Shebeshxt. The Limpopo rapper just can't seem to stay out of trouble, and when he's not hitting his fans, he's missing shows and is allegedly in trouble with a Botswana promoter.

Shebeshxt reportedly in hot water with Botswana promoter

Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt, is said to be in some trouble with Botswana authorities after allegedly doing a promoter dirty.

Briefly News previously shared the rapper's 2023 festive season gig guide which included some shows in Botswana and according to ZiMoja, the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker failed to pitch for the performances.

The publication reported that Shebe was paid in full but was a no-show, thus prompting Boxyard Events to file a case against the rapper.

The Lobatse Magistrates Court issued an order directing that Shebeshxt be arrested should he ever find himself in Botswana. Twitter (X) user PlexCulture shared a photo of the court order:

This isn't the first time Shebe was a no-show. The rapper recently apologised for missing an event in Krugersdorp, claiming that his car was blocked in because the show was too crowded.

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's trouble with the law

Netizens warned Shebeshxt about the trouble he's in, saying he shouldn't try to pull stunts in Botswana:

Born_of_Afrika said:

"They think Botswana is a banana republic like South Africa."

JuiceTebogo wrote:

"Batswana are annoying."

renei_Nay warned:

"Botswana isn’t a circus like here."

renei_Nay dragged Shebe:

"Pulling these stunts elsewhere because they get away with it here, forgetting our country is lawless. Botswana isn’t Mickey Mouse Clubhouse."

Shebeshxt calls out DJ Maphorisa

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper calling DJ Maphorisa out for doing him dirty.

Shebe claims that Porry kept him in the dark about the rights to their song, Thwerka, leading to outrage on social media about Porry's shady business dealings.

