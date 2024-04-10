Shebeshxt has found himself in trouble with the law in Botswana after he missed a gig in December 2023

If the Ambulance singer ever sets foot in the country again, he could face jail time or have his passport taken away

The Limpopo star was allegedly paid in full for the event, but he did not bother pitching up for it

Shebeshxt has found his name trending for all the wrong reasons, yet again. The singer reportedly missed a fully paid gig in Botswana.

Shebeshxt fails to pitch for event in Botswana

The Limpopo star Shebeshxt failed to show up for a paid performance in Botswana. The singer was booked to perform at the Simply Piano Music show in December 2023 but did not pitch.

According to ZiMoja, the Ambulance singer was paid the full amount for the performance. When he did not attend, the organisers at Boxyard Events headed to the Lobatse Magistrates Court and opened a case.

A court order was then released, which instructed Shebeshxt not to set foot in the country.

Shebeshxt takes order seriously

According to the news publication, a source close to the singer confirmed the news and the singer is not taking this lightly.

"He [Shebeshxt] might get arrested. He is used to getting arrested, but he doesn't want to go to jail for missing a booking or have his passport taken away."

This is not the only booking Shehebshxt did not honour. It is reported that he also missed yet another gig in December in the Vaal. He was to perform with Skomota for the event and was paid R45 000.

