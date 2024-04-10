Skomota revealed his struggles with his manager, Moruti Wa Dikota, who reportedly pays him only R1000 per gig despite his R35K charge, leading fans to demand justice

He also shared that he is expecting a child with his pregnant wife, and has cancelled all bookings until the matter is resolved

Social media users expressed support for Skomota, urging him to prioritise his family's well-being and find better management to ensure fair treatment and payment

Skomota has opened up about his personal life amid the reports that he is being exploited by his manager, Moruti Wa Dikota. The star revealed that he has a pregnant wife at home, and the money he gets is not enough to take care of her.

Skomota has revealed that he only gets R1000 from the R35k his manager charges. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Skomota reveals his wife is expecting

The reports about Skomota's lack of a bank account have opened a can of worms. The star recently responded to the rumours with a video announcing that he has cancelled all his bookings and will only resume work when the matter has been resolved.

In addition to that, Skomota also revealed that Moruti Wa Dikota pays him R1000, which sometimes doesn't come in full despite his charge being R35K per gig. Speaking in a viral video shared by MDN News on X, the upcoming star debunked the rumours that he is homeless. He shared that he has a wife and is expecting a child together. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Skomota says Moruti Wa Dikota gives him R1000 after gigs and sometimes it does not come in full. Skomota's charge rate is allegedly R35 000. But such money goes into Moruti Wa Dikota's accounts. Skomota also says he has a wife and they are expecting.❤"

Fans demand justice for Skomota

Social media users want to hear Moruti Wa Dikota's story. Many also said Skomota should get a professional manager to help him boost his career.

@MaboeLaurence said:

"But guys Skomota has been showing signs that he isn’t happy with that guy."

@sabelostorm commented:

"Skomota even if you give him 100 of R10, he will think it's a tao."

@thabelomaanda wrote:

"Skomota wants to provide for his family shame they must pay him."

@GermanTank_BW added:

"Skomota should get a professional artist manager and pay him well, he will thank me later."

@PatrickMukatsh2 noted:

"It’s very sad he’s not alone some are getting grants from government bt still don’t get a single cent from it,it’s absolutely touching."

MacG praised after Shebeshxt’s revelation about DJ Maphorisa

In more news about exploitation in the industry, Briefly News reported that Podcast and Chill host MacG's name popped up on social media after controversial chanter Shebeshxt's damning allegations against DJ Maphorisa. Social media users lauded the star for always speaking the truth.

DJ Maphorisa is charting social trends for all the wrong reasons again. Shebeshxt called the star out over music rights for their song Thwerka.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News