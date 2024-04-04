MacG was praised for truth-telling amidst the DJ Maphorisa controversy, as Shebeshxt accused him of music rights issues

Social media hailed MacG for previous accurate predictions about DJ Maphorisa's behaviour

Fans commended MacG for his candid opinions on various controversial topics in the entertainment industry

Podcast & Chill host MacG's name popped up on social media after controversial chanter Shebeshxt's damning allegations against DJ Maphorisa. Social media users lauded the star for always speaking the truth.

Fans have praised MacG for always speaking out against fellow celebrities. Image: @djmaphorisa and @macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG lauded for speaking the truth

DJ Maphorisa is charting social trends for all the wrong reasons again. Shebeshxt called out the star over music rights for their song Thwerka.

This sparked a heated debate about the times MacG has said things that ended up being true. A social media user with the handle @MrMe397131 started the conversation when he noted that MacG warned the people about DJ Maphorisa. The post read:

"MacG warned us about DJ Maphorisa (Phori) AKA Madumane. MacG is always right, Shebeshxt has spoken out against Phori."

Fans commend MacG for speaking his mind

We can all agree that MacG speaks his mind without sugarcoating anything. The star has weighed in on controversial matters like the Mihlali Ndamase's relationships and Tyla's overnight success.

Many fans applauded him when Shebeshxt called out Phori.

@TwaRSA26 said:

"Maybe Phori has a snake that dumbs down these guys. MacG warns them about him all the time but they never listen. now Shebeshxt is crying about the same Shxt that my GOAT MacG warned them about."

@misu_zulu commented:

"Let's be real... MacG is an Industry Prophet."

Another tweep commented:

"Dj Maphorisa aka Phori aka Madumane is indeed the tribal chief of the entertainment industry, no one wants to talk negatively about him, only MacG does."

MacG throws shade at Tyla after her Grammy win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG dropped jaws when he shaded Tyla following her Grammy win. His co-hosts on Podcast and Chill seemed to disagree with him as he alluded to her being untalented.

On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the team touched on Tyla’s historic win at the 66th Grammys. Tya won the inaugural Best African Music Performance, beating the likes of Davido, Musa Keys and Ayra Starr.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News