Nasty C is giving his fans and followers the content they signed up for. The award-winning rapper recently had hip-hop heads jumping with joy when he announced that he has more music coming out.

Nasty C has announced that he has new music coming out soon.

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C to release more music

Nasty C is busy in the studio cooking more hits for his fans. The rapper who recently dropped an Ivyson pack noted that there is a possibility of a sequel.

Taking to his Instagram page, the SMA hitmaker thanked his fans and followers for their unwavering support. He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to singer Maeta for the amazing work they did together her said:

"Listen, I’ve just dropped the first Ivyson Pack, the first Ivyson Pack, it features two songs, See Me Now the remix with the amazing Maeta, an R&B superstar, she went crazy. Thank you so much Maeta if you see this thank you, I appreciate you.

Fans can't wait for Nasty C to drop more music

Social media users went crazy following the announcement. Many admitted that they have been waiting patiently for more music from the hitmaker.

@complaints.dep.artment said:

"Well, love this consistency ❤️"

@siir__lloyd added:

"There are a lot of good snippets that you posted and you choose these two, I’m disappointed Ntsikayesizwe."

@fuego.he4vens wrote:

"Now We want Mr Driver and Good Shiiii."

@miss_beauty.m noted:

"One thing about this gent he will give us good musicthank you."

