Bonko Khoza thanked fans worldwide for making Heart of The Hunter the first African film to reach No. 1 on Netflix's Top 10 English-language Films list

Fans praised Khoza's exceptional acting skills, with comments noting his talent and the mesmerizing performances in the film

The actor's post highlighted the global success of the African story, urging continued support and viewership

Award-winning South African actor Bonko Khoza has expressed gratitude to fans and followers for supporting his latest Netflix blockbuster Heart of The Hunter.

Bonko Khoza thanked fans for supporting ‘Heart of The Hunter’. Image: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza reacts to fans supporting Heart of The Hunter

Bonko Khoza is a national treasure when it comes to acting. The star has been hailed for always killing each role he takes on, from the ruthless Mqhele in The Wife to the exceptional execution of Napoleon “The Butcher” Dingiswayo and Sifiso Dingiswayo in the Showmax series Red Ink.

The star recently featured in another project dubbed Heart of The Hunter and it's no surprise that it is already breaking records. Taking to his Instagram page, Bonko expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support.

The actor revealed that the response has been overwhelming and has received messages from his fans and followers worldwide. He wrote:

"S/O to everyone who watched, shared, rewatched and reshared Heart of The Hunter ❤️ Thank you so much for an amazing opening Weekend, Because of you #heartofthehunter has achieved the incredible feat of clocking No. 1 in English-language films on the @netflix Top 10 weekly rankings making it the first African film to do so.

"Thank you for all love from all over the world. beem getting DMs from fam all over the world showing love. Thank you guys. An African Story making waves on the global stage! Let’s keep watching and sharing we’re on the brink of something really special #heartofthehunter @netflixsa @scene23_film_tv."

Fans react to Bonko Khoza's touching post

It goes without saying that every project Bonko Khoza works on turns to gold. The star's followers did not miss the chance to remind him how good he is at what he does. His comments section was filled with praise from the fans and colleagues.

@yayarsa said:

"Well done!!! . You & the rest of the cast were phenomenal to watch. You are so talented sir!"

@milan_murray commented:

"You and @madlomo2 were mesmerizing!"

@kwenzo_pholoba said:

"Congratulations to you and the Team Boiki. "

@babalwa.mtshiselwa added:

"You were all flawless!!! Congrats team. This one is for the books. SOLID!"

@913_lee noted:

"Loved the production!! you guys made sure with this project!!"

Source: Briefly News