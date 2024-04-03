Tyla ICU was honoured to work in the same studio where Adele recorded her album, 21

The Mnike hitmaker is gearing up to release his anticipated EP, Riot , and took to England to do some finishing touches

Mzansi showed love to Tyler for his growing success and sang his praises for his career

Tyler ICU revealed that he recently worked in the same studio where Adele recorded her album. The Amapiano sensation has been making waves since the release and ultimate success of Mnike, and his career has been on the up and up since.

Tyler ICU works in renowned England recording studio

Our boy Tyler ICU's growth and popularity in the music industry is one to marvel at. Since Mnike blew up, followed by more singles from the Amapiano sensation, his star keeps on shining!

With an EP on the way, not to mention back-to-back international bookings, Tyler found himself at Wendy House Productions, a recording studio in London, England, to work on his project.

Taking to his Instagram page, he revealed that the biggest highlight of producing the Riot EP was working in the renowned recording studio where Adele recorded her 2011 second studio album, 21.

What's more, One Direction also recorded their album, Four, in the same recording studio. Both chart-topping successes and Tyler's project is set to walk the same path:

"I even smoked a blunt inside, and what we did was legendary! Riot coming soon."

Mzansi shows love to Tyler ICU

Netizens sang Tyler's praises and wished him well on his growing success:

sam_nsibande_rsa was proud of Tyler:

"Congratulations, my brother. Loving the work you're putting in and how dedicated you have been. You keep pushing and growing day by day, proud of you, big bro."

djexit_sa said:

"You are blessed, bro."

the.fifthbaby wrote:

"The ultimate dream for every music producer."

mishewilliams_ was impressed:

"Making moves!"

certifiedyoungking responded:

"Hayi, it's over, guys!"

luyandaluwie.nene commented;

"Blessings on blessings on blessings!"

Tyler ICU gushes over DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyler ICU gushing over DJ Maphorisa after the success of Particula.

The song's success and growing streaming numbers inspired Tyler, who referred to Porry as his role model.

