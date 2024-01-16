Tyler ICU gushed over DJ Maphorisa on the success of Particula

The Mnike hitmaker was stunned to find that the song had hit over 100 million streams

Mzansi showed love to Porry, congratulating him on the success of his song

Tyler ICU praised DJ Maphorisa after his hit song, 'Particula', hit over 100 million streams. Images: tylericu, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU gave DJ Maphorisa his flowers on his latest accomplishment. Porry's song, Particula, has reached over 100 million streams and counting. The award-nominated producer gushed over Madumane, calling him his role model, and led a congregation of fans who gathered to show love to Maphorisa.

Tyler ICU shows love to DJ Maphorisa

Mnike producer, Tyler ICU knows to give credit where it's due; this time, he saluted his frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa.

As of recently, Porry's song, Particula with Major Lazer, Nasty C, Ice Prince, Jidenna, and Patoranking, has not only been a chart-topping success, but it also garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In an Instagram post, Tyler shared a screenshot of the song's streaming numbers as well as several photos with Maphorisa:

"Yases, @djmaphorisa! You're my role model."

Moreover, the song's 70s-inspired music video has just over 101 million views, and fans are still going wild over it six years later.

Mzansi praise DJ Maphorisa

Netizens are as stunned as Tyler over the success of Particula, and showered DJ Maphorisa with endless praise. Previously, Madumane had to give flowers to himself for the work he had achieved in the industry.

Amapiano star, Focalistic said:

"GOAT!"

luviertula bragged:

"Proud to say I’ve been listening to it since I was 10!"

sjavasdadeejay_official praised Maphorisa:

"Leadership!"

4ngeloow wrote:

"They just hating on @djmaphorisa. He is the best, no matter what they say; my role model."

alfakat__ praised Madumane:

"Madumane is a star!"

he_superstar promised:

"We will always support you!"

2cloudyy__ responded:

"He's been the OG!"

Wiz Khalifa vibes to DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's song

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Wiz Khalifa jamming to DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU's song, Banyana.

Netizens praised the Black and Yellow hitmaker for showing love to Amapiano:

_CmG__ said:

"Mzansi For Sho! We Dem Boys!"

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News