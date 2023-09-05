DJ Maphorisa went on a social media rant about his influence on other musicians' careers

The world-renowned DJ let off some steam and wanted to remind the public just how impactful he is

Many social media users agreed with Maphorisa's rant while others thought it was unnecessary

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

DJ Maphorisa says he's a game changer for his contributions to other artists' successful careers. Images: djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa is giving himself flowers after ranting about the impact he has made in South African music. The popular producer, loved for his Amapiano tunes, had the streets going crazy over his claims that he influenced many artists' careers. Mzansi engaged in a debate about whether Maphorisa is as big as he is.

DJ Maphorisa rants about his impact on the music industry

DJ Maphorisa felt the need to remind social media who he was and began a conversation about his influence on other artists.

The Soweto Baby hitmaker recently had fans excited after previewing a song with Shwi Nomtekhala and is back to shake the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lawd Porry shared a series of tweets about opening doors for other musicians in the game, saying that he was instrumental in their success.

"I’m the reason why artists get good deals with labels cause I showed them how to do it for free even. I’m game a changer."

He didn't end there, Porry went as far as claiming to have put artists on to dressing well and owning designer clothing:

"Drip yona u forgot I put them on made them believe it’s possible. Been influencing."

Mzansi weighs in on Maphorisa's influence

Lawd Porry's supporters who have followed his career since Uhuru gave the international DJ props for his influence in the music industry:

Some social media users believed Porry didn't need to blow his own horn while others called him out for allegedly being a gatekeeper:

addy_unlimited said:

"You are walking your own path. Whatever you do, you doing it for yourself. You not doing anyone anything or any favour."

MitchEilerd responded:

"Stop doing things for people and say “im the reason”.. the people that u do these things for will acknowledge u."

__sandla__ commented:

"Phori tweets like he is not Phori."

MahleMHAMBI posted:

"Also a gatekeeper, you know that too."

Gats_Jr added:

"That’s pride speaking, so you did it for yourself."

King_Godi08 said:

"Stop blowing your own vuvuzela! If you deserve flowers, the right people will give you. This ego trip you’re on will get “Axed” one day!"

KopanoMoeng_ posted:

"Apparently wena you're a gatekeeper how true is that?"

simply_mohau responded:

"Let others praise you, not your own mouth.

Thulan_S0k0 commented:

"Mac G was Right u a Gatekeeper my Brother. Every Hit Song Has Ur Name On it.... Am I Lying?"

Porry ended his rant by addressing the gatekeeping accusations where he brought up giving Kabza De Small his song Sponono with superstar guest features:

"Won’t forget the day I gave Kabza Sponono it changed the whole African movement."

Maphorisa calls for government assistance for artists

Briefly News published an earlier rant from Porry where he called on the Department of Arts and Culture to assist artists when travelling abroad.

Given his influence, DJ Maphorisa saw it right to be the one to reach out for financial assistance for his colleagues.

The publication also revealed the Scorpion Kings's booking fee which left Mzansi's jaws dropped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News