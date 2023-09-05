Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu has let loose on his secret to breathing life into his many characters

The Shaka iLembe star admitted to going to certain lengths to prepare for and perfect his roles

His passion for the art is seen through his execution and what he goes through to build chemistry with his co-stars

Thembinkosi Mthembu is very passionate about his craft, and it shows when you watch him on camera.

Thembinkosi Mthembu got injured twice on set for different productions but that did not deter him from excelling at his work. Image: @thembinkosi_mthembu

He recently told TshisaLIVE that he sacrifices certain aspects of his life in order to get fully invested in a character.

For example, his most recent and iconic role as King Dingiswayo on Shaka iLembe, saw him taking a sabbatical from social media. Not only that, but he also distanced himself from his family, friends and partner.

All of this is done because he takes pride in his craft and is passionate about acting.

Thembinkosi also said the role of Dingiswayo was close to his heart, and so he went "fully in."

Injured on set of Shaka iLembe and Adulting

The stunts on Shaka iLembe needed to be choreographed. He mentioned that he had injured himself while shooting his epic fight scene, which was improvised as he went off-script.

He said he fell on his back and was in pain for weeks. Thanks to the team at the production, he received the necessary care.

He told the news publication that he even got injured on Adulting, a Showmax series where he played a wealthy contractor Bonga.

Mzansi gives Thembinkosi his flowers

As the first season of the Mzansi Magic series Shaka ILembe concluded, Mzansi cannot stop raving over King Dingiswayo and the man behind his character.

nolwazingubeni said:

"You were simply stellar! I wonder what the ladies will watch on Sunday now."

refilwemodiselle gushed:

"You were incredible to watch & experience in this role! Congratulations."

yello_2my replied:

"This was my favourite role for you. You commanded so much attention, and you truly embodied this role, I believed every second! This has become bigger than you and the right doors will open. Thank you for an amazing performance."

mmapsonl stated:

“Blessed are those who are humble, they will inherit the earth”. The world awaits your entrance."

linda_headbush shared:

"You officially have that Denzel Washington effect on me, where I know whatever project you are on, it’s worth watching because you are about to give us a performance to marvel at. Halala Mvelase, an Oscar is definitely in your future."

Senzo Radebe gets international nod

Briefly News previously reported that Senzo Radebe bagged an international award nomination at the Septimius Awards.

Senzo plays the lead role on Shaka iLembe as Senzangakhona, alongside Nomzamo Mbatha.

