The historic drama series Shaka iLembe by Mzansi Magic has received praises on its last episode of Season 1

The star-studded Bomb Production show had viewers glued to their screens every Sunday evening, topping trend lists every week

South Africans hailed the production, its cast members and its educational storyline, hoping to see another season of the stellar programme

The cast of 'Shaka iLembe' Season 1 received praise for an excellent performance and production at the end of the last episode. Images: @NgwanaMopedi1, @khanyithes33864, @Bongani_Selepe

Shaka iLemebe Season 1 has finally wrapped and left the viewers with bitter-sweet feelings after 12 impressive episodes that left Mzansi on the edge of their seats and evoking emotions without fail.

Shaka iLembe receives an applaud for an excellent Season 1

The show has received excellent reviews every week, and it was no different with the last episode. Trending on top of X, formerly known as Twitter, user @Kearabile_ gave the season finale of the last episode a standing ovation with this caption:

"What a beautiful story. The cast ATE their roles Shem and production was insane."

Check out the post here:

Mzansi give Shaka iLembe Season 1 a round of applause

Viewers from across the country and neighbouring countries showered the entire season with a thumbs-up. Here are some of the comments that blew up the internet:

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

"A beautiful production indeed #ShakaiLembeMzansi."

@poketams was anticipating:

"I can’t wait for season 2 next year, season one was the long walk to freedom, and Shaka really fought the odds. In season 2 we’re going to hate him, his power will be running to the brain, killing people like flies. Can’t wait to see when he killed people who were not mourning his Mom."

@Mapiwes gave the show a nod:

"Bomb Production always excels in their work, but this one was on another level."

@Nonomsi said:

"I enjoyed all the episodes."

@_ilovekarabo praised Lemogang Tsipa:

"Lemogang Tsipa will always be Shaka Zulu to me. His talent is unmatched."

@MaBlerh weighed in:

"An end-credit scene! Whoever decided on this is a marvel fan. #shakailembemzansi"

@BabZiqubu praised Thembinkosi Mthembu:

"IStory saDingiswayo was the most interesting ku ILembe. Maybe season 2 izogxila kuSgidi. But season 1, owabaThethwa, should've just called it "The Rise Of Dingiswayo"

@NgwanaMopedi1 agreed:

"Dingiswayo is the best thing that has ever happened to Shaka, hlwitha ndodana! #shakailembemzansi"

@_yenkosi_m wanted more:

"I hope they give us a season 2 to show us how Shaka was a leader. I think season 1 Dingiswayo did it for me his character development."

Nomzamo Mbatha was lauded for playing Queen Nandi

In a related story on Briefly News, international actress Nomzamo Mbatha received flowers for playing the iconic Queen Nandi, Shaka's mother, and serving as the executive producer.

Mbatha also revealed that she used real cow dung in one of the scenes and defended the women on the show for walking bare-chested.

