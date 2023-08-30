A Johannesburg woman has gone viral on TikTok with her unconventional plumbing skills

She shared a video of how hard she works on broken water pipes in and around the city

The inspiring post has been spreading fast on the video-sharing platform, clocking more than 1.5 million views in a few days

A Johannesburg woman's video of her working on water pipes is going viral. Images: @katsokgalala/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A Johannesburg woman's post of working the pipes and getting her hands dirty has gone viral on TikTok.

Video of woman's plumbing job trends

The video posted on her TikTok page @katsokgalala showcases what she has to do to fix a burst water pipe. It clocked over 1.5 million views and thousands of likes. The woman revealed that she does something unconventional: hard manual labour.

But it's not just about fixing pipes; it's about breaking barriers. Her journey serves as an inspiration to younger generations to pursue their dreams and shatter societal norms.

Watch the video below:

Woman's strength stuns netizens

The woman documented her journey on the video platform, taking her viewers on a ride through the world of plumbing.

The response was incredible; the comments section overflowed with praise:

@Thandi shared:

"Imbokodo inamandla."

@Debelimdaka NUF said:

"Imbokodo yangempela ayilabokhangezile, I wish you all the best, Nkosazane."

@Fikzo's platters and Treats praised:

"Womandla."

@Ayeye MBOKODO applauded:

"Sebenza gal."

@Nkosi commented:

"Big up to all ladies."

@Shabbaranks101 shared:

"Then she gets home to cook, making sure the kids sleep on a full stomach."

@Leatitia v/d Heever praised:

"May her children know they have a superstar as a mom; somma loves her."

@BongaMdoda applauded:

"Boss Lady, big up. I salute you."

@phumzilemashaba72 was proud:

"Womandla, so proud of you, ma'am. Let's put life is not easy."

