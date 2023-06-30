A young woman has been trending on social media after she flexed what it's like to be a civil engineer working on the ground

The intelligent woman gives viewers a glimpse into what she has to wear and do when she goes to construction sites

Netizens were impressed by her the choice of career and flooded the comment section with questions

This young woman is a fearless and talented professional who is breaking barriers in the field of civil engineering.

A young woman's on-site diary as a fearless civil engineer

@kencybooooo is redefining the landscape of civil engineering with her remarkable talent and unwavering determination. In a TikTok video, she showcased what her day is typically like. Breaking through gender stereotypes, she has established herself inspiring engineers along the way. From designing sustainable infrastructure to managing complex construction projects, she thrives on the challenges that come with the profession.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the young hun's career choice

As a woman in a male-dominated field, she is not only making her mark but also educating people about the realities of being on-site. Her journey serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring engineers, especially young women. From analyzing structural integrity to ensuring environmental sustainability, she takes pride in her work that directly impacts communities and improves people's lives.

Peeps flooded the comment section with praise and questions regarding her job:

@Skhokho said:

"There's is something bout a woman who drives a manual."

@Sam stepa 3 commented:

"Nissan pickup."

@gathoboz said:

"Hey, I'm interested ma'am plant operator please."

@vincentchanda432 commented

"I love engineering women."

@Khumo Kgomanyane300 said:

"That’s my project ‘s drawings ."

@ricomiester commented:

"Driving manual? It is officially approved."

@Sarah said:

"This is so inspirational."

