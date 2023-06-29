A young woman has launched SheCab, a taxi service that prioritises the safety and comfort of female passengers

Her company is redefining the transportation industry by creating a safe and comfortable environment exclusively for women

Maambele Khosa launched a transport service that aims to connect female passengers in Stellenbosch with professional female drivers

Maambele Khosa Establishes Women-Centric Business for Safe and Reliable Transportation. Images: Maambele Khosa/Picture Supplied.

Source: Original

Maambele Khosa launched SheCab, a transport service aimed to connect female passengers with professional female drivers in a remarkable endeavour to prioritise women's safety and empowerment.

SheCab Connects Women with Professional Female Drivers

The 27-year-old entrepreneur started the women's transportation business to ensure women's safety in South Africa. Khosa recognised the pressing need for safe transportation options for women. Her cab service provides a secure and comfortable environment for women in a country where safety concerns are prevalent. By catering exclusively to women, she created a space where they could feel at ease and travel without fear.

Khosa says:

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, the idea for the company emerged when I needed to travel back home. With the roads quiet and flights booked, I faced the challenge of finding a safe transportation option to the airport. Despite the proximity of Stellenbosch, I realised the significance of feeling secure and comfortable with the driver. Disturbing incidents of gender-based violence, muggings, and robberies targeting women using popular ride services further fueled my determination to create a safer alternative."

Gender-based violence in South Africa

The unfortunate truth is that women traveling alone are often seen as vulnerable targets. According to the Mail and Guardian, a car isn’t affordable so e-hailing services are necessary to move around in this day and age. But over the past two years, there has been an increased number of posts on social media of crimes linked to e-rides. Despite the government passing new laws to address gender-based violence in January last year, crime statistics at the end of August reflected limited improvement on protecting women’s rights. More than 11 855 cases of gender-based violence against women were reported. Its through statistics like this that prompted Khosa to launch her business.

Empowering women with safe transport services

SheCab is redefining the transportation industry by creating a safe and comfortable environment exclusively for women. With SheCab, female passengers no longer need to worry about safety or feel uncomfortable during their journeys. Women can now have peace of mind knowing their safety is a top priority. The service ensures that they are paired with professional female drivers who understand their unique needs and can provide a secure and reliable transport experience. With this innovative service, Khosa is breaking barriers and significantly impacting women's safety in South Africa.

"SheCab is a transportation service in Stellenbosch provided by women to ensure safe travels in light of the GBV endemic in South Africa. All our drivers are females.

The founder of SheCab, Maambele Khosa aims to provide safer transport options. Images: Stellenbosch University.

Source: UGC

Khosa's has positively impacted by creating a transportation service that prioritises safety and fosters a sense of empowerment among women. She hopes to become a smart business.

"I would like to eventually become a smart transport that is environmentally friendly through the use of AI."

Through SheCab, Khosa is reshaping the transportation landscape and setting an inspiring example for others to follow. Her company is revolutionising how women travel and inspiring a new era of inclusive and secure transportation services.

