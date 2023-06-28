Two best friends have successfully graduated from Wits University and shared the moment on social media

Their remarkable achievement has caught the attention of many as they accomplished their academic goals and friendship goals too

The young women trended, and peeps loved how the duo celebrated their achievement together, which inspired others that it can be done

Best friends graduate from Wits University, cute moment trends. Images: @albertinamathoma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Two best friends shared a cute post of them graduating together from Wits University.

TikTok video of besties graduating together from Wits trends

TikTok user @albertinamathoma shared a cute moment captured in a TikTok video that quickly became a viral trend. The bond between these two friends has proven unbreakable as they conquered their academic journey side by side. Sharing the same commencement stage, they showcased their individual achievements and the power of friendship and support.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the unbreakable bond between the women

The pair's TikTok video, showcasing their excitement and joy during the graduation ceremony, struck a chord with viewers, spreading inspiration and admiration for their shared success.

The moment sparked conversations about the significance of friendship and the importance of celebrating achievements together:

@mariah23 said:

"Congratulations you deserved it ladies."

@Kaddo Innocent commented:

"Indeed this is the goodness of the Lord."

@Queen's Hair Beauty said:

"Your hair is too beautiful."

@pearlasuquo commented:

"Congratulations bestbite"

@Dr Thulane_Ck said:

"Shine Black Child it's your time. Congratulations."

@Se

"I can't wait for this moment with my best friend."

@flossydamaris said:

"Congratulations and blessings to you both."

@Tia 4 Life commented:

"I can't wait for this moment with my daughter."

@Penny Glen909 said:

"Congratulations to you guys."

