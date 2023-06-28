A young girl has paid tribute to her teacher who played a pivotal role in helping her overcome life's toughest challenges

She permanently tattooed her teacher's message to her as a symbol of the profound impact he had on her life

Netizens from around the world shared their views and remembered educators who made a profound impact on their lives

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A student honoured her teacher with a meaningful tattoo. Images:@oliviacarrea/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A teenage girl tattooed her teacher's message to her on her arm arm as a symbol of appreciation for helping her navigate through the most challenging times.

Young girl tattoos teacher's name on her arm as a token of gratitude

Olivia Carrea posted her teacher's reaction to this heartfelt gesture which has captured the attention and touched the hearts of many. The bond between the pair can be seen in the video, which was incredibly powerful. This young girl's decision to immortalize her teacher's message on her arm is a testament to his profound impact on her life. During moments of struggle and adversity, the teacher's unwavering support and guidance provided solace and strength.

Euodia Pathan, who is a teacher, understands the bond between a teacher and a student.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Pathan says:

" Most times a troubled student connects only with a teacher they trust by confiding in them and constantly seeking advice. As a teacher we often have to play a role as a parent and we try as much as possible to be there for them because often we all they have."

Watch the video below:

Netizens rally behind young woman after she honours her teacher

The story has resonated deeply with people worldwide, capturing the essence of gratitude and the transformative influence of educators. The young girl's gesture of permanently etching her teacher's message on her arm symbolises the indelible mark he has left on her life.

People shared their thoughts and had questions about the tattoo in the comment section:

@Brenda said:

"Can you show the tattoo?"

@Jessika80 commented:

"He looked like he was trying to hard to stay “professional” & not get in her personal space & just broke down at the end. So sweet."

@BB Designs said:

"As a teacher myself, I pray I’m able to have this kind of impact on my students."

@Alysha Ramos commented:

"And in this moment he knew all those hard days as a teacher will be forever worth it!"

@Meredith said:

"I had one special teacher who made a difference in my life too. He still leaves support on my social media posts 20 years later ... its so special."

@Alex commented:

"I had a teacher like this for my junior year and she was the only reason i went to school and kept trying but then i moved two hours away."

Mpumalanga teacher trends for making move to teach in South Korea, earns significantly more than SA educators

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that a teacher who is living in South Korea is trending after she posted a video of how well she sleeps at night with her new salary.

The young hun shared a funny video about the money she saves now vs the salary she earned in South Africa.

The post sparked a deep conversation on how underpaid teachers are in the country and how they are not valued.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News