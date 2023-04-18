A teacher who is living in South Korea is trending after she posted a video of how well she sleeps at night with her new salary

The young hun shared a funny video about the money she saves now vs the salary she earned in South Africa

The post sparked a deep conversation on how underpaid teachers are in the country and how they are not valued

A teacher who went abroad to South Korea to teach English is trending on social media. The young lady known as @AndiswaOptimisticF on TikTokTok uploaded the post about her financial situation.

The video has been trending and has close to 90 000 views and over 7 000 likes.

The lady is seen dancing to music in her bed after calculating that she earned way more in South Korea than in her home country.

The video sparked a conversation where peeps jumped in, sharing how much they make and how much better the perks are overseas for educators.

She captioned the clip:

"When you realise the money you save in South Korea every month is actually your salary as a teacher in South Africa".

Young woman's video sparks conversation for teachers in South Africa

While the post made people laugh, people could not help but feel upset that they had to use their skills to enhance others but not from their own country. So many teachers jumped in on the conversation and shared their experiences.

Here are the comments:

@Fakade_Sibalkhulu said:

"The money I used to make it in one year in SA, I make it in two months."

@Precious commented:

"I always tell people there’s money abroad."

@Seepe said:

"My sister is also there in South Korea. Let me ask her to buy me a Polo."

