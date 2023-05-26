A South African teacher had the internet cracking up after recording her students in Korea repeating some South African lingo

A video of Korean children repeating isiZulu words was all the rave as people recognised in the video they were copying

The kids looked like they were having a lot of fun as they happily repeated this popular audio perfectly

Teaching English as a foreign language in Asian countries is a popular trend. Many South Africans get the opportunity to become teachers, and many of them are having fun.

A class of Korean kids learned a viral meme and repeated it in class. Image: Twitter/@Mikateko_Ndlovu/TikTok/@kopo_k

A South African expat in Korea filmed a video of her students during class time. The teacher's sense of humour was obvious when people realised that the kids were repeating a popular South African monologue.

South African meme finds its way to Korean children

A video reshared on Twitter by from @kopo_k on TikTok shows a class of Korean children repeating words in isiZulu. In the video, the children knew a viral meme of an older South African woman describing an explosion on SABC News, and they all repeated it verbatim. Watch the video below:

Twitter users in stitches over a Korean kids

People love to see the work that South African teachers are doing overseas, as reported by IOL. Many thought this video showed how much fun the teachers have with the children.

@Linge_lalu said:

"What SA teachers do abroadBathong lona."

@tidoleaves exclaimed

"Bathong South Africans "

@Slish_M added:

"She needs to be the official SA ambassador that side"

@Sbuwise commented:

"I’m loving it "

@Soulmate_us marvelled:

"Ten past 4 gone international."

