A video has surfaced in which Tina Turner can be heard making disparaging remarks about performing for Africans, calling them lazy and criticising the food

South Africans reacted negatively to the video, expressing disappointment and sharing their thoughts on the comments made

Some Twitter users expressed their disappointment, while others referenced previous reports of Tina Turner being honoured by the apartheid government

An old video of Tina Turner calling Africans lazy has disappointed South African fans of the music legend. Images: Tim Mosenfelder and Franziska Krug

News of Tina Turner's passing has left many fans around the world in disarray, not withholding Mzansi. After an outpour of condolences from South Africans, the tune has now changed as an old video has soured South African reactions.

A video of Tina Turner making unsavoury remarks about Africans has resurfaced

In the video, The Queen of Rock' n' Roll can be heard saying she is bored by performing for Africans and that the people of Africa are lazy.

She also mentions that the food in Africa is not good and that she'd much rather perform in Europe, where the people are more fashionable and sophisticated.

Tina added that she doesn't receive good vibes from the African people and is left uninspired and bored when performing in Africa.

The video was met with disappointment from South African fans

Sharing the clip from @Afripopmag, blogger Phil Mphela candidly wrote:

"Dam. Well, this is disappointing. "

The video did not go down well with Mzansi, as tweeps shared their thoughts on the late singer.

@EugeneSaul said:

"Very disappointing indeed."

@DindyMandie tweeted:

"Good riddance ke"

@LukanyoMngqolo said:

"Dam…"

@AbednegoChauke commented:

"Didn’t you write about she was honoured by apartheid?"

@kgchristopher said:

"Mara, Phil... Why are you this person . Dam... Disappointing hey. Anyhow, ha robale ka Kgotso. #RIPTinaTurner"

RIP Tina Turner: Beyoncé Knowles leaves the world emotional with a touching final message to her idol

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Beyonce's heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner.

According to reports, Turner's spokesperson broke the news to the world, stating that the 83-year-old star died at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, after a long illness.

Heartwarming tributes for Tina Turner have been pouring in from celebrities and fans from all over the world. Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Beyoncé Knowles shared emotional tributes.

