South African music lovers paid tribute to Tina Turner, recognising her resilience and the hardships she endured

Many fans shared their personal connections to Tina Turner's music, recalling childhood memories and emphasising the impact her songs had on their lives

Fans are also mourning the loss of the rockstar, describing her passing as the end of an era and expressing their heartfelt condolences

South Africans were sad to hear of the passing of Rock n Roll legend Tina Turner. Images: Tim Mosenfelder and Franziska Krug

Source: Getty Images

On 24 May it was reported that American-born Swiss music legend Tina Turner had died. The news shattered many fans of the Rock n Roll icon around the world and an array of celebrities and public figures shared their condolences.

Legendary Rock n Roll singer Tina Turner is no more

TimesLIVE reports that Tina died in her Switzerland home at 83.

South African music lovers took time out to share their reactions to the death of the Whats Love Got to Do with It, singer. Taking to comments of blogger Phil Mphela's tweet, Mzansi expressed their condolences and support.

News of Turner's passing has shattered music lovers globally

Mphela wrote:

"Ahhh Tina Turner has died at 83. End of an era. #RIPTinaTurner"

@Modise_Phumo said:

"This woman went through a lot. She deserves her peaceful sleep."

@JoanaLanga1 said:

"Eish, one my old-time favourites I have ALL her albums!"

@PrincessNieysha tweeted:

"Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken? Rest in Peace Tina."

@Loyiso_Tsum tweeted:

"Oh she gave us the best entertainment ever, she will surely be missed and we will be left with nothing but beautiful memories. She has fought a good fight."

@Phalo40638664 tweeted:

"Oh Rest in Peace Queen. ️️️️"

@NkatekoRhangan commented:

"I will remember her when I play my favourite song of hers which is “private dancer”. Her music holds some amazing childhood memories #RIPTinaTurner ️❤️"

Source: Briefly News