The world woke up to the shocking news of the death of legendary singer and performer Tina Turner who was 83 years old

Heartwarming tributes have been pouring in from the star's fans all over the world and fellow celebrities

Grammy Award-winning singer Beyoncé Knowles took to her platforms to pen a touching final message for the iconic singer

Music lovers worldwide are mourning the death of one of the greatest vocalists and performers, Tina Turner who died on Wednesday 24 May.

Beyoncé Knowles pens emotional tribute for Tina Turner. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, Turner's spokesperson broke the news to the world stating that the 83-year-old star died at her home in Zurich after a long illness.

Beyoncé Knowles pays tribute to Tina Turner following the news of her death

Heartwarming tributes for Tina Turner have been pouring in from celebrities and fans from all over the world. Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Beyoncé Knowles shared emotional tributes.

According to Sky News, Beyoncé shared a tribute on her website, calling the What's Love Got to Do With It hitmaker her queen.

The Single Ladies singer thanked Tina Turner for paving the way for many artists including herself. She wrote:

"My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

Beyoncé Knowles' followers touched by the star's moving tribute to Tina Turner

The BeyHive knows how much their fav loved and appreciated Ms Tina Turner. Fans said they were touched by Bey's moving tribute.

Many are waiting for Beyoncé's tribute songs for Tina Turner.

@Clevy7468578371 said:

"Iconic legends paying homage to each other. This tribute from Queen Bey to the incomparable Tina Turner is everything! See my homepage plz."

@Warepamorsammy commented:

"Such a powerful, deep strong emotional farewell message RIP Tina Turner "

@Matrraka added:

"She is so grateful under the heartbreak."

Tina Turner: Queen of Rock 'n' Roll dies at age 83 in Switzerland after long illness

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the world is mourning the death of US-born singer, Tina Turner, who passed away peacefully at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

The iconic 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' succumbed to a long and unspecified illness at 83, reported The Guardian.

