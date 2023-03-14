Costa Titch's death shocked many people, including actress Pearl Thusi who has taken to social media to mourn his passing

The actress shared pictures of the amapiano artist alongside a few screenshots of their DM conversations on her Instagram page

She also penned a lengthy caption detailing how the Nkalakatha hitmaker was a shoulder to cry on when AKA passed away

Pearl Thusi is gutted following Costa Titch's death. The actress took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming tribute message.

Pearl Thusi posted a touching tribute following Costa Titch's death. Image: @pearlthusi and @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi gutted following Costa Titch's untimely death

Reacting to the devastating news of Costa Titch's death, actress Pearl Thusi shared a touching message on her page.

According to ZAlebs, the Queen Sono star shared pictures, including screenshots of the messages from Costa Titch. The pair had a cool relationship and chatted frequently.

Pearl Thusi writes lengthy tribute message to Costa Titch on Instagram

Pearl Thusi is among the many celebrities still trying to accept Costa Titch's untimely death. The actress left her followers in their feels when she detailed how the Big Flexa singer was there for her when their mutual friend AKA died last month.

She revealed that they had many plans and were even planning a meeting just to catch up following Kiernan's murder. Part of her message read:

"It’s wild when you’re making plans with someone, getting to know them, and then this happens. We were still meant to meet and chop it up about Kiernan and how you’re /we’re coping. Busy schedules got in the way. I assumed I had tomorrow, next week, next month. We’ll keep that green light on."

Timeline of the rise of Amapiano star, from being a SoundCloud rapper to working with AKA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Costa Titch's passing shook Mzansi. The Amapiano star and rapper passed away during a live performance over the weekend.

The Big Flexa hitmaker was a versatile artist. He used to dance, choreograph, write and produce his songs. Briefly News takes a look at Costa Titch's rise to stardom.

The star used to be a SoundCloud rapper reports Slikour On Life. Before he went commercial, he used to release his songs on the music streaming platform. Costa became one of Mzansi's biggest stars after his song Nkalakatha blew up. The 2020 remix of the track features late rappers, AKA and Riky Rick.

