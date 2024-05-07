A woman paddleboarding at the beach toppled off her board and landed on top of a shark swimming in the water

In the 15-second video, viewers see the woman and shark's brief interaction and hear shouts of concern in the background

People in the video's comment section cracked more jokes about the shark than sharing messages about the woman's safety

A woman paddleboarding fell into the water with a shark waiting below. Images: by wildestanimal/Getty Images, @6abcactionnews/TikTok, South_agency/Getty Images

A woman enjoying the beauty of paddleboarding got up close and personal with a shark after falling off her board.

As seen in a video taken by Boaz Namia Cohen via Storyful and posted by 6abc Action News on TikTok, the woman first smiles at the sight of the sea creature. The small shark then knocks the woman's board, causing her to tumble into the water.

The 15-second clip shows the woman falling right on top of the predator of the sea and the sounds of concerned onlookers in the background. However, the video ends before viewers see what happens to the woman and the shark.

Watch the nail-biting video below:

Netizens react to woman falling off paddleboard with shark in the water

Although being near a dangerous animal like a shark can be terrifying, social media users still added some humour to the comment section.

Taking on the shark's perspective, @tarinsara said:

"That shark was like, 'And then OUT of NOWHERE this human attacked me!'"

@porsche_did_911 spoke about how the woman fell, saying:

"I mean, she probably landed in the best place possible to scare the shark away."

@bachor808 commented:

"The shark will never ever attack a human again! He is traumatised for his whole life!"

Adding humour to the comment section, @veronicas.victory1 wrote:

"That shark is now seeking a lawyer for emotional damage."

Sharing what they would have done in the scary situation, @itcomesfromchynah said:

"I would have never landed on the shark. I would have ran to shore like one of those lizards across the water. Period."

Mother and child fall into shark-infested water

Briefly News previously reported about a mother and her child falling into a pool of nurse sharks while they were feeding them.

According to the Florida Museum, nurse sharks are generally unaggressive and usually swim away when approached. However, some unprovoked attacks on swimmers and divers have been reported.

