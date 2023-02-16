A mother and child fell into a pool of nurse sharks while feeding them, and a video posted on Twitter shows the incident

Nurse sharks are generally not aggressive, but unprovoked attacks on swimmers and divers have been reported, and they may bite if disturbed

The video sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some suggesting the situation was dangerous while others said the sharks were likely harmless

A mother and her child fell into a pool of nurse sharks while they were feeding them. A video posted on Twitter shows the sharks swimming towards them to feed when suddenly the humans slipped into the waters.

An unexpected dip into shark-infested pool

According to Florida Museum, nurse sharks are generally not aggressive and usually swim away when approached. However, some unprovoked attacks on swimmers and divers have been reported. If disturbed, they may bite with a powerful, vice-like grip capable of inflicting serious injury.

Hopefully, these were tamed beforehand. You can see the video for yourself below:

The video sparks mixed reactions from netizens

While some people clamoured to the comments to inform others that the sharks were most likely harmless, others thought the situation was dangerous. With over one million views at the time of publishing, people had much to say.

@stillgray said:

"It’s a nurse shark! They’re harmless."

@Bernard37587912 said:

"Unbelievable, I don’t care how harmless that shark might be. It can still eat fingers and toes easily. You are putting your child at risk. She fell right on top of her baby too."

@elzuaren added:

"Oh my God!!! If the kid got away clean ,immediate divorce. If she got a scratch, the mom has to run!"

@cryptocrusado said:

"That woman should be jailed."

