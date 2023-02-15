A group of women walked out of a store without paying for clothing as door alarms went off, without consequence

Store workers followed them to get a license plate, but the women drove away, leaving some items behind

A video of the incident was posted on TikTok and went viral on Twitter, sparking a conversation about race and socio-economic issues in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

American store robbed by walk-ins. @clownworld/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Talk about nerves of steal. A group of women walked out of a store with a lot of clothing and did not even pay. Door alarms went off, and they just went about the evening. Fortunately, one of the workers recorded the entire thing and made a TikTok post that went viral on Twitter.

Will that be cash or card? Oh, just freebies

The store was about to close when the women casually walked out with the clothing and made it to their vehicle in the night. A group from the store followed them, hoping to get a plate number to identify them later. But they sped away, leaving some of the items in their wake.

You can watch the entire encounter below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The incident sparked a heated conversation in the comments

Racial tensions in America have always been at peak levels. Their socio-economic and sociopolitical landscapes are polarised by a violent history of slavery that continues to live in their modern society. With over 4 million views, the video sparked tense exchanges in the comments.

Here is what some had to say:

@AntiSocialJapan said:

"I’m no racist, the complete opposite of one, but the real question is, why is it always black women and men doing this? In every video I see of shoplifting, which is every day now, it’s always black folks. What am I missing?"

@SoufParkMack responded:

"Because that’s the only ones that WE retweet. I’ve seen plenty of videos of white people doing the same thing."

@AdamLowisz said:

"And if you tell them to stop stealing, they will yell at you, Black Lives Matter and call you a racist. What they need is a good whooping. Criminals won't stop committing crimes unless there are severe consequences."

@shot_enigma responded:

"Please shut up. People of all races shoplift. "

Crazy TikTok video shows woman purposely bashing into multiple cars

In other strange news, Briefly News reported on a video showing a driver crashing into other cars on purpose. This happened in a work parking lot, and the woman made a getaway on the freeway.

People couldn't understand the reason behind her actions:

@brianmichaelshaker said:

“I always wondered what Grand Theft Auto looked like in real life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News