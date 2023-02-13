One woman went loco in a parking lot and her demolition attempt was caught on camera

TikTok account @makaylah0yt shared the video, revealing that this happened at her workplace

People had no words for what the woman did and said it looked like a scene from a video game

Footage of a woman purposefully bashing multiple cars in the parking lot was shared on TikTok. The world has no logical reason for what happened - it was wild!

TikTok account @makaylah0yt shared the video, revealing that this happened at her place of work. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The world is a crazy place and social media has made that more evident than ever before. Clips like this leave many people wondering what will be going down in years to come – people are cray.

@makaylah0yt on TikTok shared footage of the crazy woman bashing more than five cars. In the video, you see the black car with its bumper hanging off, just reversing and then bashing into a vehicle, repeating this until bystanders tried to stop her, risking their lives.

This happened in a work parking lot and the woman made a getaway on the freeway. However, sis is sure the police got her at some point.

Take a look for yourself:

TikTok users have lost all faith in humanity after this clip

What in the actual?! That woman was out of control and people couldn’t even understand why someone would do what she did. Someone clearly cheesed her off properly.

See some of the comments:

@brianmichaelshaker said:

“I always wondered what Grand Theft Auto looked like in real life.”

@Danny Phantom said:

“Girl in red d*mn near lost her life.”

@Tortoise Queen said:

“She’s seen too many ads of that game where you can only move the cars forward or back and got to get out the parking lot.”

@Mayra Cash said:

“She was just trying to parallel park, it happens.”

@cenphelan1 said:

“I just read about this. She was caught and arrested.”

