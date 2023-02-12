One lovely lady has posted online about what a wholesome and chivalrous man her father is

The woman spoke about how her dad would always be there for her, taking her car for drives, checking maintenance on her vehicle, and the like

The young hun then praised her dad for how hands-on he is, and peeps shared their thoughts on the matter

One young woman has taken to social media to post about what a gentleman her dad is.

The lovely lady posted on Twitter about her dad checking the maintenance of her car and being a hands-on father.

Twitter user, @thisha_omuhle, alluded that she loved men who made an effort with the women in their lives, with her Twitter thread reading, in part:

“I grew up in a household where my dad took my car for drives on the weekend to check for any funny noises, wheel balancing or anything concerning before I use it to campus.

“Nothing, and I mean nothing, sends me through the roof like a man who says ‘call insurance’.”

Social media users shared their views on the young woman who appreciates effort from a man

Briefly News compiled some top reactions to her post, with many netizens agreeing with her about guys needing to be more hands-on:

@SentleKing remarked:

“Other men are not and will never be your father.”

@Malum_Lu joked:

“Wait until you hear about the kind of mothers that raised those men, you're going to love this next part.”

@Simphiwed1 added:

“I am that dad.”

@Kgzil1 commented:

“The bar was set really high. I hope you will find a man close to daddy if you haven't already. Good luck.”

Mpumalanga farmer dreams of having over 10 000 chickens, opens up about dad inspiring her love of agriculture

In another story by Briefly News, a dedicated poultry farmer residing in Mpumalanga is determined to make a success of her business and hopes to have more than 10 000 chickens in future.

Vicky Mhlanga only started her business around July 2022 and explained that her father inspired her love of farming.

Talking to Briefly News, the young woman enthusiastically said that she would love to have 10 hectares of land to grow her enterprise.

