One hard-working woman has been lauded by social media users for landing work three years after being retrenched

A picture of the lady dressed in uniform was shared by her sibling online

Commenting on the post, many people wished the woman well and commended her perseverance

One woman who was retrenched three years ago has been sent well-wishes online for obtaining work.

The newly employed woman inspired many. Image: @soft_da_rapper.

Source: Twitter

The resilient lady has been celebrated in a Twitter post by her sibling, who shared a photo of her in work uniform with a huge smile on her face.

Twitter user, @soft_da_rapper, thanked God Almighty for their sister’s blessing:

“My sister's first day at work three years after being retrenched; uNkulunkulu mkhulu.”

Here is the post:

Social media users wished the woman well on her employment after retrenchment

Many Twitter users wished the lady well for the job, congratulating her on the blessing.

Briefly News compiled some of the most engaging reactions:

@Mduduzi44149104 said:

“That is a wonderful achievement. Congratulations to her.”

@ThaboDlodlo wished the lady well:

“Congratulations to her. All the best.”

@dassytheman commented:

“All the best to her. I hope this helps her better her life and those around her.”

@TheRealest201 left a kind message:

“I am happy for her and I wish her all the best. May God bless her and be with her always.”

@LwazieKaDontsa seemed thrilled about her wonderful achievement:

“So happy for her; especially getting a job in government. No worrying about being retrenched.”

@Tshiman58583879 is also still searching for work:

“While I'm still waiting for my day to be employed as well,let me clap or her. Congrats.”

