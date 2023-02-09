One gorgeous woman is over the moon about bagging a huge opportunity to model in Italy

The stunning lady is a popular South African social media influencer with many followers on various platforms

The beaut received kind well wishes in the comment section of her TikTok post, where she danced away and relished her blessing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

One beautiful South African lady is amped about a wonderful opportunity after bagging an international modelling gig in Italy.

The babe is happy about her international modelling job. Image: Shawneereid/TikTok.

Source: UGC

In a video shared on TikTok, the stunner danced away, holding a suitcase she’ll presumably use when travelling overseas.

Popular social media influencer shawneereid danced her heart out to a track called Coloured Goose by Rejx Entertainment.

Here is the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users were left awestruck by the young model’s beauty and dance moves

TikTokkers congratulated the model on her fantastic achievement and complimented her beauty.

Briefly News compiled some of the top reactions from netizens:

Esihlemothlaping wished her well on the voyage:

“Congratulations. Safe travels, hun.”

V.O.CBrotha left her a kind message:

“Congrats. You are going places.”

Millykruger remarked:

“May God be with you, girla.”

Leeanne Mulamba reacted:

"Represent, meisie. Congratulations, skat. God will take you places you never thought you would reach, yes."

Lerato.nkopane noted:

“I love this so much.”

sassyanne00 added:

“Aww! Go make us proud, my pretty!”

Mendy Mdluli offered advice:

"Congratulations and watch your surroundings. Always make people aware of your location. It’s a crazy world out there, hun. Safe travels."

QueenXtra01 encouraged her to have the best time:

"Congratulations. Enjoy and have loads of fun."

Agie The 1 commented:

"Congratulations and may this be the first of many to come! I wish you all the success in the world!"

Gorgeous 52-year-old fashion model proudly flaunts grey hair, peeps react: “You look younger”

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a stunning model who is 52 and posted a video online showing off her stunning hair looks after going grey.

At the start of the video, the woman showed herself as a brunette and explained how inconvenient it was to keep dying her hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News