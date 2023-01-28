A beautiful-looking model who is 52 years old posted a video online showing off her stunning hair looks after going grey

At the start of the video, the woman showed herself as a brunette and noted how much of a pain it was to keep dying her hair

Social media users loved her transformation and complimented her in the post’s comment section

A gorgeous 52-year-old has posted a video showing how she’s embraced her stunning grey hair.

The 52-year-old model impressed many people. Image: thesilverlining_1970/TikTok.

Source: UGC

The woman, who is a whole model, impressed people with how young and fit she looked despite her advanced age.

The clip was posted by TikTok user, thesilverlining_1970, with the caption reading:

“When you get tired of dying your roots every 14 days. If only I knew the inner confidence that came with embracing my natural hair. I would have done it sooner.”

Here is the video:

Netizens loved the stunning model’s look

TikTokkers loved the woman’s overall look and how beautifully her hair shaped her face.

Here are some top reactions:

antlers7hooves said:

“Really stunning with the grey. You can get advertising work.”

Scott added:

“Still asking my significant other to do this. I will wait patiently until she is ready and just admire the ladies who choose to boldly display their natural beauty.”

DeniseHunterWeddingHair remarked:

“Looks incredible!”

user942766027215 added:

“You look beautiful either way and silver suits you even more. You look stunning for your age.”

Not.Some.Common. left her the kindest message:

“Your natural grey hair is absolutely stunning!”

Quaint Prints Boutique noted:

“I honestly think you're radiant and more beautiful than ever. Natural hair is so beautiful!”

