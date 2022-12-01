One stunning mother is setting social media ablaze with her youthful looks, with many people refusing to believe her age

The woman said that she is 42, with many netizens commenting that she looks much younger than that

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some complimenting her beauty and others refusing to believe the woman about how old she is

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A gorgeous Mzansi momma is setting fire to social media after posting pictures of herself, showing off her natural, youthful beauty.

The mother of two claimed she was 42 years old, with many netizens refusing to believe her, saying she looks much younger.

Many refused to believe the momma about her age: Image: @ButterflyTja.

Source: Twitter

@ButterflyTja’s tweet read:

“42-year-old mother of two.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Here is the post:

Her pics garnered a lot of attention online, with netizens leaving some amusing comments on her post.

Some guys even tried shooting their shots – LOL.

Here are some of the best reactions:

@TTOfficialSA remarked:

“Who is 42? Twitter is full of liars. I put it to you that you are 33.”

@Godide2022 said:

“You meant 24 years old.”

@TVstrictly reacted:

“Stop lying! You’re 22.”

@willbethere100 asked about her beauty secrets:

“How do you do it?”

@TheGenius100 tried flirting with her:

“Given a chance, I would not think twice; I would marry you. The rest we will figure out along the way.”

@CNairobian1_ joked:

“Can you adopt me as the third child?”

@Winklein_sa teased:

“Without wasting time, let me rush to the DMs.”

@Winklein_sa made a funny remark:

“Wow, I’m going to be a 32-year-old stepfather of two.”

Young lady says she's too pretty to work and wake up at 6am every day

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a beautiful Canadian lady who commands a huge following on social media and said she couldn’t work because of her looks.

The stunning beauty said she is too gorgeous to wake up at 6am daily to show up to work for her entire life.

Her sentiments ignited mixed reactions, with some peeps slamming her and calling her lazy, while others agreed with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News