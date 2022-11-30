One mother woke up to her baby girl pulling off her fake lashes, and it was all caught on camera

Twitter user @kulanicool shared the hilarious video on Twitter, laughing at the nonsense the little girl caused

While some peoples’ decision to not have kids were validated, fellow parents laughed at the struggle

Children are wild creatures that no parenting handbook can prepare you for. One mother learned this the hard way when her baby girl savagely attacked her fake lashes while sleeping.

One mother got manhandled by her daughter while trying to rest - parenting is not for the fainthearted. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

There is no denying that kids are God’s greatest gift. However, there are moments in every parent’s journey when they wonder if there is a return policy, lol.

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a hilarious clip of a mother having her fake lashes pulled off by her toddler while trying to rest. Baby girl had no chill!

“Day made ”

Social media users cry-laugh at the baby girl’s ways

While fellow parents felt the struggle, it was nice to laugh at someone else’s suffering for once, lol. Others laughed with comfort, knowing this was exactly why they were childless.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Ray45138791 said:

“That "all rise" in the back round”

@Sue_Mvelase said:

“Don’t have kids, guys, just don’t.”

@TshegoTau013 said:

“Kids just don't care about nothing ”

@stunnerMbuso said:

“Good child remove that spider on your mom's lashes, she gorgeous without them ”

@Hloni_Silwane said:

“Eish.. I wonder if that's painful or? ”

