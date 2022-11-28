A video of a groom and his mother dancing at a wedding together has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the mother confidently pulls off some moves before she removes the skirt piece of her outfit and busts some moves

Entertained social media users showed the dancing mother-son were left divided by the Twitter post

Fun dance wedding videos are enough to spread positive vibes on any TL. One of a groom and his mother taking centre stage.

A video of a groom and his mother dancing happily together went viral online. Image: @IChoseViolences/Twitter

The video posted on Twitter by @IChoseViolences shows the groom and the mother of the groom dancing happily to the popular Beyoncé hit, Cuff It.

The stunning mother confidently pulls off some moves before she removes the skirt piece of her outfit, revealing a jumpsuit. The pair proceeded to dance with great skill and causing a whole vibe.

“The mother of the groom said “hold on! Give me a second” .”

The fun video raked in tons of likes and differing comments from entertained netizens who showed the pair, particularly the vibey mom, criticism of her moves.

Check out the video and the comments below:

@MingoWooART replied:

“She ripped this cape off to dance like a dinosaur!”

@coldntherain said:

“Didn't realise that when you marry outside your culture that you have to give up said culture.”

@imthatfagulike wrote:

“The mother of groom wanting to have a moment to shine at a wedding always makes me a lil uncomfy baby that’s not your man you don’t need to feel insecure at your son’s wedding.”

@richyrich323 commented:

“I mean low key he wasn’t much better. . She was the distraction.”

@Ayyye_ItsSarah responded:

“Respectfully…why did she even need to take the skirt off? It didn’t help her one bit respectfully.”

Mzansi peeps impressed by vibey bridesmaids and groomsmen dancing up a storm at wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported that be it a party, event, wedding or even a funeral, South Africans love having a good time whatever the occasion.

A beautiful example of this was captured on a video that has been circulating online, showing a bridal party and their accompanying groomsmen dancing up a storm.

The groomsmen, particularly are seen showing off some high pace dance moves enough to leave any spectator marvelling in awe or even wanting to dance along. The bridesmaids, too, did not disappoint as they moved ahead to the beat in a vibey manner.

“You've Got To Love South Africa ,” the post was captioned.

