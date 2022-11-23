Loadshedding had people stuck high in the sky on a terrifying ride at Gold Reef City

A man captured the moment along with some hilarious commentary and the video went viral

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the situation and the man’s commentary

Loadshedding is the pits! However, you can be thankful that you were not high up in the sky on a scary ride at Gold Reef City when Eskom decided to cut the power, lol.

One of the best things about the Mzansi people is their ability to turn any grim situation into a laugh. This video had people busting, and nothing was more proudly SA in the moment, not even the loadshedding.

Widely followed Twitter page @kulanicool shared the hilarious clip showing people stuck on a terrifying ride during loadshedding. A man saw this and decided to record it while commenting on the situation.

This guy should be on TV or radio because his explanation is everything!

“Eskom did the things ”

The people of Mzansi wipe tears of laughter before commenting on the clip

While we are sure people’s reactions would have been different if they were the ones stuck in the hot seat, most people couldn’t help but laugh at the situation. The cameraman made it difficult to keep a straight face.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Syzalouw said:

“I was here earlier this month and we got stuck on the tower of terror for like 20 minutes ♂️.”

@MechIndustries said:

“Shouldn’t such places be closed to the public? They consume a lot of electricity and I wonder the kind of generators they would need to keep safe operation.”

@gushgirl said:

“At least they are not facing upside down. It could have been worse.”

@VernonMukuwa said:

“Imagine having diarrhoea and convincing yourself to play because it will only be a few minutes! Then this!”

@_Fentse_19 said:

