Eskom is leaving many Mzansi students fearing failure as their laptops and internet died when loadshedding hits

TikTok user Gift Kelton Bozekana let the higher powers know that many people’s laptops are like fridges, they only work with electricity

Many struggling students took to the comment section of the clip to shed light on what loadshedding is doing to them

With loadsheding having been ramped up to stage six, people are suffering. One young Mzansi man let the higher powers of Eskom know that not all laptops work without power, and his struggle resonated with many.

TikTok user Gift Kelton Bozekana wants Eskom to know that he is about to fail this year due to loadshedding. like many others. Image: TikTok / Gift Kelton Bozekana

Stage six loadshedding has some Mzansi citizens sitting without power for more than 10 hours a day… and that is not to mention the endless problems that follow, like internet issues.

TikTok user Gift Kelton Bozekana recorded a funny but real clip in which he let Eskom know that his laptop only works when there is electricity. He explained it as being “like a fridge.” Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a laptop that’s battery actually works.

This means that during the endless hours of loadshedding, he is unable to do varsity work and feels that Eskom is setting him up for failure.

Fellow struggling Mznais students flocked to the comment section

Some felt there was never a more relatable TikTok than this. Loadshedding is having many missed tests, lectures and assignments. A lot of students are fearing repeating modules due to the struggles that come with the mess that is Eskom.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Smornie said:

“Lol mzuzu it's five hours of loadshedding plus online class, then there's this Wi-Fi that disconnect when it's loadingshedding ”

@Thabang Khumalo570 said:

“When it's not Eskom, it's those students using old stoves busy tripping the main switch and you're typing an assignment yohh aiii.”

@Witnessrofu said:

“That's my laptop. Couldn't finish my assignment on time ”

@Siphokazi940328 said:

“I am glad these someone talking about it now”

@Ntswaki Leboko said:

“I thought I was the only one with a laptop like a fridge ”

Eskom moves loadshedding to stage 6 from Sunday morning after the tripping of another generation unit

In related news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are bracing for more blackouts after state-owned power utility company Eskom's announcement that loadshedding will go up from Stage 5 to 6.

This comes following a statement on Saturday that Stage 5 loadshedding was going to be implemented during the weekend after five power generating units broke down overnight.

According to EWN, Eskom confirmed that Stage 6 blackouts will be rolling starting Sunday morning after the breaking down of more generation units. The short statement read:

"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 loadshedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity."

