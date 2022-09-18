South Africa's power utility company Eskom has moved load shedding from stage 5 to stage 6 after two power generating units tripped

Eskom had previously announced that it was implementing stage 5 from Saturday morning until Monday 19 September at 5 am

In another statement released, the power company confirmed that more generating units had tripped

South Africans are bracing for more blackouts after state-owned power utility company Eskom's announcement that load shedding will go up from stage 5 to stage 6.

Eskom has implemented stage 6 load shedding after tripping two more generating units. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes following a statement on Saturday that stage 5 load shedding was going to be implemented during the weekend after five power generating units broke down overnight.

According to EWN, Eskom confirmed that stage 6 blackouts will be rolling starting Sunday morning after the breaking down of more generation units. The short statement read:

"Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, Stage 6 load shedding was implemented effective 04:16. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity."

The statement sparked outrage among South Africans who took to Twitter to blast Eskom. Many demanded better service delivery from the company.

@ChristoThurston said:

"At 4:16 this morning Eskom implemented Stage 6 loadshedding. This is on a Sunday morning! We might face Stage 8, Stage 10 or a total blackout this week. Parliament must stop all their bottled water meetings and meet urgently on this! It's a national crises."

@MrMakinta commented:

"Funny that we are experiencing stage 6 loadshedding hours after Cyril promised Biden that SA will move away from generating electricity using coal. What if stage 6 was a way of proving to Biden how fast we can switch off our Eskom power stations? Allegedly of course."

