The death toll in the accident that occurred in Pongola has risen to 21 after a haulage truck crashed into a bakkie

The South African Police have finally arrested the truck driver who fled the scene following a crash that killed the 21 people

According to reports, 19 school children and two adults died in the horror crash

Twenty-one people, including 19 school children, died after an over-speeding haulage truck crashed into a bakkie along the N2 highway.

The death toll in the fatal accident that occurred in Pongola, KZN, rises to 21. Image: Getty Images and @VehicleTrackerz

Reports indicate that the 4x4 bakkie was transporting pupils from school to their homes when the accident occurred.

News24 reports that the Emergency Medical Services said the accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The publication further notes that EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie confirmed that those who perished include 19 school children aged between five and 12 and two adults.

According to TimesLIVE, the truck driver fled the scene of the accident. Police immediately launched a manhunt and later apprehended the suspect.

Videos making rounds on social media show the overspeeding truck trying to overtake another haulage truck before the head-on collision with the Toyota Hilux. Social media users have urged the police to ensure that the driver faces the full wrath of the law.

@Thazaboi said:

"They must arrest the owner of the truck, these employers are employing drivers who don't have enough experience at all because they don't want to pay experienced drivers, according to the NBCFRFL and the minister of transport @MbalulaFikile and department of labour @NxesiThulas."

@Twoo_Bar commented:

"These trucks have turned the N2 to Pongolo a nightmare...I know they go up until MP...traffic, accidents and hogging the road!"

@NolwaziNkomo5 noted:

"I suspect the truck driver who caused the accident on the N2 at Uphongolo is a foreigner. Surely he has no proper papers."

