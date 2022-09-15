A man shot and killed two intruders who allegedly broke into his home in Mpumalanga on Wednesday, 14 September

The intruders were armed with knifes and allegedly attacked the homeowner before he shot them with his private firearm

Provincial Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the men allegedly gained entry to the home by breaking a window

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MPUMALANGA - A man shot and killed two intruders who allegedly broke into his home on a plot near Sundra on Wednesday, 14 September. Police are investigating an inquest docket.

A homeowner fatally shot two intruders who allegedly broke into his home. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

Source: Getty Images

When police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered the two men with gunshot wounds. The men were later certified dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the men, who were armed with knives, are suspected of having gained entry by breaking a window. According to TimesLIVE, the homeowner is believed to have been alerted by an alarm.

Mohlala said the man investigated the noise with his firearm when he saw the intruders. The homeowner claimed that the men tried to stab him before he shot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Another charge of housebreaking is being investigated. Mohlala added that two knives were found on the crime scene.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said the matter would be investigated “without fear or favour”, News24 reported.

South Africans react to the killing:

@pixie1811 said:

“Well done to this homeowner - message out there - criminals beware we SA people have had enough.”

@Dit3bogo commented:

“I hope the homeowner is doing good.”

@ChateredCreativ posted:

“Wonderful news. Give that man a Bells.”

@asandajongi wrote:

“But the law will still favour the criminals.”

Hitchhiker fatally shoots two men who allegedly attempted to rob him at knifepoint after offering him a lift

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported two suspected robbers were shot and killed while attempting to rob a hitchhiker in Nelspruit on Thursday 5 May.

The robbers were in a silver VW Polo and offered the man a lift to the Nelspruit CBD but allegedly went off-route and attempted to rob the man at knifepoint.

The man pulled out his firearm and shot both men, one died while in the car and the other while he was being driven to a hospital.

Source: Briefly News