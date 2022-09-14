Police arrested a father for the murder of his daughter after he allegedly "slapped" her during an altercation

Fannie Mtshali made his first appearance at the Ogies magistrate’s court on Monday, 13 September on a murder charge

Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told Briefly News that police are awaiting results from the post-mortem

MPUMALANGA - A father whose daughter allegedly died after he slapped her made his first appearance at the Ogies magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 13 September.

Police arrested the man, Fannie Mtshali, on a murder charge on Saturday, 10 September. According to police, the father and his 24-year-old child had an argument which turned physical.

Mtshali allegedly “slapped” the girl before she lost consciousness. Police and paramedics were called to the scene, where the woman was declared dead. News24 reported that the father was immediately arrested.

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Police Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police are awaiting results from the post-mortem to determine the woman’s cause of death.

When asked if the father was previously charged for assaulting his daughter, Brig Mohlala said:

“There are no prior charges related to the man. However, police are still investigating the case.”

Mtshali was remanded in custody, according to TimesLIVE. The matter was postponed to Monday, 19 September, for a formal bail application.

South Africans saddened by the death:

Sherwin Naidu said:

“It’s a really sad situation. I’m sure he didn’t intend to kill her. Imagine having to deal with the fact that you killed your child, and also deal with the charges. God knows best what happened.”

Zakes Seema wrote:

“This is so sad.”

Thami Lawrence Ngubeni posted:

“I feel sorry for this family. May they find peace and may the daughter rest in peace. This is just sad.”

T-bose Seimela commented:

“Let her soul rest in peace, I feel for her dad.”

Hleka KaMsushwane KaHleka added:

“The moment a parent and a child begin to argue, it is over.”

