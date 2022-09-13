The live broadcast of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was halted after three major media houses were kicked out

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ordered eNCA, SABC, and Newzroom Afrika camera crews out of the courtroom for harassing a witness

The witness was the soccer star's friend, Tumelo Madlala, who was present the night Meyiwa was murdered in 2014

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw more drama in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday, 13 September. The case resumed after it was postponed due to a state witness failing to show up in court on Monday, 12 September.

Major media broadcasters, eNCA, SABC and Newzroom Afrika have been kicked out of the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: Stock image & Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The soccer star’s friend, Tumelo Madlala, was due to take the stand on Tuesday, 13 September. However, he was bombarded by broadcast media cameras upon his arrival in the courtroom.

This resulted in three major news networks being kicked out of the courtroom for harassing the witness. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela ordered eNCA, SABC, and Newzroom Afrika camera crews out of the courtroom and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Between broadcasting and making the witnesses feel secure and safe, I choose the latter.”

According to a SABC journalist, members of the media who were responsible for the harassment have since left the court.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo believes that those responsible should be banned from the trial proceedings, despite the media houses apologising.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say about the courtroom drama:

@Molz_Ramz said:

“This is harassment from reporters and journalists!”

@soultrainer85 wrote:

“So far he is the most important witness and this happens? I can’t help but think this was planned. We as the public are refused to watch this on purpose.”

@Naledi_LilStar commented:

“This is quite unacceptable actually! If the judge sees this, they might not be allowed back in!”

@Zah_Khanyile added:

“So, these journalists wanted to force answers out of the witness. answers that are meant for court!!! Why not wait until he’s done testifying?”

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Eyewitness no-show leads to postponement, defence lawyer says it’s a delay tactic

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported an eyewitness who allegedly was present the night soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down was a no-show at the Gauteng High Court on Monday, 12 September.

The matter was postponed until Tuesday, 13 September, as a result. The witness allegedly knows who pulled the trigger and the details surrounding the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s murder.

However, state Advocate George Baloyi handed in an application for the postponement, saying the witness had to travel to be in court.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News