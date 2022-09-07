Police had to rescue a 33-year-old priest from the Chuenespoort mountains in Polokwane with a helicopter

The man, who went up on the mountains to perform a secret prayer ritual, began hallucinating and couldn't find his way

He had to be treated for dehydration and shock before being taken home by the SAPS air wing police officers

LIMPOPO - A 33-year-old priest was treated for dehydration and shock before being rescued from the Chuenespoort mountains by a police helicopter in the Lebowakgomo area outside Polokwane. The man was performing a secret prayer ritual in the mountains.

A priest who got lost on a Limpopo mountain had to be rescued by police officers. Image: Marco Longari & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The priest began feeling disorientated and hallucinating hours after climbing the mountain. He had run out of food and water and lost his way when he started frantically wandering in the area.

Limpopo Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba told TimesLIVE that the priest’s phone was fortunately fully charged, and he could call for help.

Members of the SAPS air wing and water wing rescue units conducted a search operation.

Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the officers for successfully rescuing the victim.

Hadebe cautioned community members against performing rituals at hazardous locations. In addition, she said resources are often diverted from crime prevention activities for search and rescue operations, according to The South African.

South Africans react to the lost priest:

Simon Chauke said:

“Lol, maybe he just wanted to board the helicopter.”

Binism Mokhantso commented:

“I’m sorry I laughed... At least he is safe now.”

Dopla Mkiwane posted:

“So, his “powers” didn’t help him to go home?”

AriMukunda Warine added:

“Priests of these days!”

