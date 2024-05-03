The Big Brother Mzansi season four winner, McJunior, recently made headlines after he shared a tweet that caused a stir

McJunior shared a note on his Twitter (X) page and disclosed that he rejected the former BB Titans housemate Marvin Achi's offer

Many fans laughed and applauded McJunior for declining the offer from Marvin Achi

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

‘BB Mzansi’ winner McJunior rejected an offer. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The Big Brother Mzansi season four winner, McJunior, has made headlines once again on social media.

McJunior rejects former BB Titans housemate Marvin Achi's offer

Social media has been buzzing as McJunior Zondi became the talk of the town after Kaya 959 host Sol Phenduka trolled him for asking for donations even though he won the competition.

Recently, the star stunned many netizens with his decision to reject the former Big Brother Titans season one housemate Marvin Achi's offer to go on a trip with him. McJunior posted the note of his decision on his official Twitter (X) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote:

"The invite by Mr Marvin @MarvinAchi was extended to the winner of BBM S4 as promised. However after careful consideration, Mcjunior respectfully declined the offer. Both parties preceded to wish each other the very best on their future endeavors. Thank you again Mr Marvin."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the note

Many netizens reacted to McJunior's rejection. See some of the comments below:

@Amza_5 said:

"McJunior standing on business . He didn't lie when he said he's going back to his hole after the show & that he's not in it for the fame, he only went there for the money."

@yolie6069 commented:

"McJ lol never disappoint."

@SexyDoyin1 responded:

"If standing on business was a person."

@_callmebekky wrote:

"I like that, Marvin is a user."

@Lupmoonstone mentioned:

"Mc juju refused to be used for content."

@Msuthukazi707 tweeted:

"I love Juju he said he doesn't want the spotlight and that was final."

Khosi Twala discloses money spent on her by fans

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khosi Twala, the titan that won Big Brother's heart in April, didn't just receive the $100K (R1.8M) cash prize but also won the hearts of her legion of fans who got under the Khosi Reigns banner didn't.

Khosi revealed that although she hasn't counted the money, the estimation of her momentary spoils is R500K.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News