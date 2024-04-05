Sol Phenduka mocked the two former Big Brother Mzansi housemates who asked for donations

The DJ and podcaster said he was also on the show many years ago but did not win, so he, too, should ask for money

The joke was aimed at McJunior and Chuenza, who shared their banking details to ask fans to donate money

Everybody is poking fun at the two Big Brother Mzansi housemates who asked their supporters for money after exiting the show.

Sol Phenduka made a mockery out of the two ‘BB Mzansi’ Housemates who asked for donations. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Chuenza, McJunior asks peeps for money

Big Brother Mzansi winner McJunior raised eyebrows when he asked his supporters to donate money to him. Mind you, McJunior walked away with the R2 million cash prize.

This made people think he was trying to scam his fans.

Another former contestant, Chuenza, shared his banking details, claiming that it was over their request. Chuenza said his supporters were the ones who requested him to donate.

"As I officially close this #BBMzansi chapter, I wanted to end it off with a very important request that my #ChuChuBears asked me to do. Any contribution towards building my brand would be highly appreciated."

Sol trolls the housemates

Sol Phenduka also gained popularity by being a Big Brother Mzansi housemate. He did not win, but his name is still among the people who are popular online.

He joked about the two former housemates who asked for donations and said maybe he should also ask for money.

"Guys, even me, I was also on Big Brother. I didn't win. Should I also drop my bank account for donations?"

Sol shared a throwback picture of himself while inside the house.

Mzansi joins Sol on the joke

Netizens side-eyed McJunior and Chuenza, so much to the point that they, too, made jokes of their own.

@PebblesNeo:

"Drop we'll donate., I don't want them to say we are jealous. Drop your bank details."

@NanguBheybi:

"Hire me to be your financial advisor."

@Arnold_Von_Mash:

"Dala what you must king."

@Ron_YNWA:

"We were young and unemployed Sol.. Droppa ntwana, we will see what we can do... #Dinate2Sol please."

Chuenza explains why he asked for donations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chuenza was backlashed after he shared his banking details. Cheunza has since addressed the backlash on Instagram live, saying he shared the details for himself

He also stated that the people who spoke badly about him were not going to do anything terrible to him.

Source: Briefly News