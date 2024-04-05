Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Chuenza received backlash after he shared his banking details

Cheunza has since addressed the backlash on Instagram live, saying he shared the details for himself

He also stated that the people who spoke badly about him are not going to do anything terrible to him

This batch of Big Brother Mzansi housemates has received a fair share of love and hate online. Cheunza made it worse when he asked people for money.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Chuenza has spoken out about people trolling him for asking for donations: Image: @simplychuene

Source: Instagram

Chuene gets slammed for asking for donations

Just recently, the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Chuenza Kaapu got slammed online after he shared his banking details. Chuenza said his fans were the ones who asked him to share his details so they could donate to him.

"As I officially close this #BBMzansi chapter, I wanted to end it off with a very important request that my #ChuChuBears asked me to do. Any contribution towards building my brand would be highly appreciated."

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This ruffled many people's feathers, and they called him out for being greedy.

Chuenza unbothered by the haters

On Instagram live, Chuenza failed to fully explain why he asked people for money but instead gave a cheeky response to the hate.

He said that after he posted the statement, people flooded his mentions with hurtful comments and he was left confused. He then said people should learn how to do things that make them happy, instead of other people.

“Anybody that ever wants to enter Big Brother you need to always do everything for you.”

Cheunza added that the people who spoke badly about him are not going to do anything terrible to him.

Watch the video posted by @RealityTving below:

Mzansi slams Chuenza

Following the live, netizens were still not convinced that Chuenza had any good intentions with his request.

@PowersVivvie:

"What's wrong with this season, everyone is asking for donations. Who sent them to Biggie's house."

@TumHaz:

"Lol… as for “Chuchu bears”. These housemates are shameless."

@PhillyPonks:

"He blocked me before I could get the account number on that tweet, well."

@ovo_torell:

"Everyone is asking for donations why shouldn’t she, get your bag chuchu."

McJunior slammed for asking for money

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, McJunior recently asked netizens for donations.

This was after he won the R2 million prize, leaving fans to wonder why he would possibly want more money Mzansi was outraged by his request.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News