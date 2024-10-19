Global site navigation

Bongani Fassie Allegedly Blows R400k of Brenda Fassie’s Royalties Within 2 Months: “He Blew It All”
Bongani Fassie Allegedly Blows R400k of Brenda Fassie’s Royalties Within 2 Months: “He Blew It All”

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Brenda Fassie's son, Bongani Fassie, has reportedly been reaping the benefits of being her beneficiary
  • Bongani Fassie, a musician in his own right, has apparently been living life to the fullest with the help of producer Chicco Twala
  • The late Brenda Fassie was one of Africa's most iconic musicians, and her music is extremely valuable

Brenda Fassie's royalties from music became available to her son again. Bongani Fassie allegedly did not hold back when spending the money.

Bongani Fassie gets Brenda Fassie royalties
Bongani Fassie has allegedly been splurging with Brenda Fassie's royalties. Image: @bonganifassie / Instagram / Foto24 / Getty Images
The son of the late pop star has been invested in his inheritance and has a music career of his own. Most recently, Bongani Fassie has allegedly received money from royalties of his mother's discography.

Bongani Fassie accused of wasting Brenda Fassie's royalties

According to Zimoja, Bongani Fassie has thoroughly enjoyed royalty payouts from his mother's music. The anonymous source alleges that Brenda Fassie's former producer, Chicco Twala, had organised several royalty payments for Bongani, including an R80 000 payout when Bongani was behind on rent of R17 500.

Chicco also reportedly helped Bongani with an additional R100,000 from a royalty distribution company and would be reimbursed from Brenda Fassie's royalties. It is alleged that he received thousands in royalties over two months, yet he has not kept up with bills. The anonymous source said:

"In short, he received over R400 000, but he doesn't have money to pay school fees or consistently pay rent. He blew it all. He blew that money on alcohol and hosting parties. Bongani is 40 years old but wants to avoid growing up. He is living like a rock star, and it's affecting his children."

What you need to know about Bongani Fassie

Bongani Fassie to celebrate Brenda Fassie's legacy

Briefly News previously reported that Bongani Fassie has planned a special show to commemorate the day South Africa lost a pop icon. Brenda Fassie will be remembered 20 years after her passing with the Night of Stars show.

Bongani "Bongz" Fassie is gearing up to honour one of South Africa's most celebrated musicians to date, Brenda Fassie.

The late singer lost her life on 9 May 2004 at just 39 years old. On the 20th anniversary of her death, her once-troubled son organised a show to celebrate her life and legacy - the Night of Stars.

