Shebeshxt celebrated buying a new VW Golf 8 R worth R1.2 million months after surviving a car accident that tragically claimed his daughter's life

A video shared online showcased the Ambulance hitmaker flaunting his new ride, sparking congratulations from fans

Social media reactions were mixed, with concerns raised about Shebeshxt’s safety due to his alleged drinking and driving and improper seatbelt use

Controversial South African musician Shebeshxt has reportedly bought a brand new car. The star, who recently survived a horrific accident, showed off his new VW Golf 8 R in a viral video.

Shebeshxt flaunted his R1.2 Million Volkswagen Golf 8 R. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

Shebeshxt shows off his new car

Congratulations are in order for Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt, who bought a new car. The star's milestone comes a few months after surviving a horrific car accident that claimed the life of his daughter and left him hospitalised.

A video of the star showing off his new R1.2 million VW Golf 8 R was shared on the microblogging platform X by @DjCoachrsa, who revealed that Shebe had visited him. He wrote:

"Njaka ShebeShxt came to say hi with his brand new Golf 8R, congratulations my brother. We all love and appreciate you ❤️"

Fans react to Shebeshxt's new car

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the rapper's new whip. While many were happy for him, others expressed concerns over his safety as he could be seen driving without his seatbelt and allegedly drinking and driving.

@BakangMBabuseng said:

"I love seeing this!"

@officialsirlu commented:

"Congratulations to him on this achievement. But please advise him to be responsible this time around, for the sake of his life and that of other road users. This is the second video we're seeing of him driving with his seat belt fastened behind him and alcohol beside him.👎🏾"

@TshePuna_ZA added:

"Hope you told him to stop drinking and driving."

@c227a88db3b3473 wrote:

"Mara why recording him while having a beer… you know better ma man."

@MxohMchunu noted:

"No we have to reprimand each other, what is this?"

@MothoWaModimo7 added:

"Alcohol & driving has become a norm even after his recent tragedy.The baby mama is also just there like no lessons were learnt."

Shebeshxt talks about his R2 million debt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt has revealed that he owes millions after his tragic accident. The rapper shared that he has been doing unpaid gigs because the money was paid upfront.

Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt has opened up about his huge debt that has been weighing him down.

Source: Briefly News