Shebeshxt Talks About R2 Million Debt After Tragic Accident: "I have been struggling"
- Shebeshxt, the controversial South African musician, revealed he owes millions in debt after recovering from a tragic accident that claimed his daughter's life
- The Ambulance hitmaker shared on Facebook that he has been working tirelessly, raising R500k from events, but he is still knee-deep in debt
- Fans applauded his resilience and openness, offering words of encouragement and prayers for his financial recovery
Controversial South African musician Shebeshxt has revealed that he owes millions after his tragic accident. The rapper shared that he has been doing unpaid gigs because the money was paid upfront.
Shebeshxt talks about his debt
Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt has opened up about his huge debt that has been weighing him down.
Taking to his Facebook page, the hitmaker revealed that he has been working tirelessly to cover the debt since recovering from the tragic accident that claimed his daughter's life. Shebe also noted that he managed to raise R500k from an event he did. He wrote:
"Since my return, it seems as though I have money, but I have been struggling. My biggest regret since returning from the hospital was listening to people advise me not to take gigs because they would sabotage me. I still owe many people who booked me before the accident."
Fans show love to Shebeshxt
Social media users applauded Shebeshxt for being open about his problem. Many commended him for not wanting handouts but for genuinely sharing his story.
DJ Mac Deep said:
"Be strong brother ❤"
@Junior Wah Strataa II commented:
"Heavenly father please touch the body of the person reading this with healing and peace... Touch their finances and open new doors. 🥺❤️🙏🏽 Bless my day with a follow."
@Ntombifuthi Prudence Mashego added:
"Shebeshxt Maburnzel Cashxtrinton I'm so touched by this painful words Mr Maburna 🥲 💔 Don't loose hope ,continue pushing, you will definitely get there and everything it's gonna be sorted accordingly 😉 God is in control of every situations your going through."
@Fomo Fyi noted:
"You gonna bounce back and strong... One thing at a time ❤️❤️❤️"
@Slight Mabotja said:
"Be strong my man, this is jst a test and you will overcome it."
Shebeshxt's video rehearsing with a live band fails to impress
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of controversial musician Shebeshxt rehearsing with a live band has gone viral on social media. Fans seemingly did not like the star's style of music.
Shebeshxt is stepping up his music game a notch. The star, who has been back in the limelight after surviving the fatal accident that killed his daughter, is now rehearsing with a live band.
