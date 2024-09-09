Shebeshxt Reportedly in R45K Debt After Failing to Pitch for Gig, Promoter Left High and Dry
- Shebeshxt is reportedly knee-deep in debt after failing to pitch for a gig he was paid for
- The Limpopo rapper recently made his comeback after his horrific car accident but seems to not have left his old ways
- Meanwhile, Shebe's management is apparently ducking their bill and left the promoter high and dry
Word on the street is that Shebeshxt failed to commit to another gig and is being chased by a promoter over a refund.
Shebeshxt reportedly lands in debt
One of the biggest flaws of local musicians has been their failure to pitch to their bookings, leaving not only fans but event organisers frustrated.
This is what happened when Shebeshxt reportedly failed to commit to one of his many shows for the 2023 festive season when he was booked to perform in Lichtenburg but went MIA after being paid.
According to Sunday World, the Limpopo rapper was paid R45K to perform on 31 December 2023, but things changed on the morning of the event when his booking manager asked to change performance times.
Tebogo Maribe, the event organiser, said after Shebe failed to pitch for the event and disappointed thousands of fans, he was directed to speak to the rapper's manager/ girlfriend, Kholofelo Chuene, for a refund, and she responded:
"Greetings. We didn’t forget about your refund, please give us until this month end. We only covered half of the events we missed, the other half we can only cover month end. Sorry for the inconvenience."
Since then, Maribe has reportedly not heard back from Shebe or his manager, who left his texts and calls unanswered.
Shebeshxt sells out first show
Despite his scandals, Shebeshxt is still one of the most popular musicians in the country and has fans wrapped around his finger.
Months after his tragic car accident and being hospitalised, the rapper officially made his comeback with a huge sold-out concert in Limpopo that garnered hundreds of attendees.
This served as his first show ahead of his anticipated documentary and one-man show, which fans are looking forward to.
Shebeshxt meets up with King Monada
In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's photos with King Monada.
The Limpopo stars recently squashed their beef, and Shebe is apparently open to a collaboration.
Source: Briefly News
