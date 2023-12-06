Global site navigation

Shebeshxt Secures the Bag and Shares December 2023 Gig Guide, Fans Impressed: “He's Booked and Busy”
Celebrities

Shebeshxt Secures the Bag and Shares December 2023 Gig Guide, Fans Impressed: “He's Booked and Busy”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Shebeshxt is booked and busy and just revealed his December 2023 gig guide
  • The Ambulance rapper will be making stops all around the country and says there are even more events to be added
  • Mzansi is impressed with Shebe's gig guide and praised his work ethic

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.

Shebeshxt showed off his December 2023 gig guide
Mzansi was blown away when Shebeshxt revealed his gig guide for December 2023. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap
Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt just showed off his gig guide for December 2023. The Limpopo rapper will be making over 40 stops across the country from the North West to Mpumalanga and more in the festive season. Fans are impressed with the rapper's work ethic and congratulated him on his growing popularity.

Shebeshxt shows off December gig guide

Limpopo rap sensation Shebeshxt is booked and busy. The Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker just shared his gig guide on his Twitter (X) page for the 2023 festive season which comprises over 40 stops across the country:

Read also

Makhadzi's raunchy dance with a fan on stage gets Mzansi buzzing: "I'm buying tickets to her show"

"Final gig guide to be dropped soon but in the meantime we are here ka nako nako twerka!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The gig guide also has the rapper's past shows, including the event where his supporters seemingly booted Emtee off the stage.

Big Hustle eventually caught wind of the allegations and swiftly addressed them while he blasted Musa Khawula.

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt

Netizens are impressed with Shebeshxt's gig guide, in awe of the rapper's growing success and popularity:

BokangSeabela said:

"Y’all called him a madman when he said he is the most booked artist."

_ShaunKeyz was shocked:

"Wait, so you guys are telling me that Shebeshxt is getting booked more than Cassper?"

Ntombikayise_x was impressed:

"Lol eh, this guy is booked and busy!"

leliibaby wrote:

"After making all this money, I'd literally stay at home for the whole of 2024."

Read also

Shebeshxt nearly hits fan with Hennessy bottle again, Mzansi divided: "He's too short tempered"

ThabisoMalatj27 posted:

"The most booked artist in the world le Drake ke mfana... Twerka!!!!"

StoneMokone responded:

"The body will tell when it needs a rest, work work work all the way!"

Shebeshxt nearly loses his cool with a fan

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt almost threatening to hit a fan with a bottle of Hennessy.

While fans casually laughed off the incident, some netizens were horrified and shamed the rapper's supporters for "glamorising a criminal".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel