Shebeshxt is booked and busy and just revealed his December 2023 gig guide

The Ambulance rapper will be making stops all around the country and says there are even more events to be added

Mzansi is impressed with Shebe's gig guide and praised his work ethic

Mzansi was blown away when Shebeshxt revealed his gig guide for December 2023. Images: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt just showed off his gig guide for December 2023. The Limpopo rapper will be making over 40 stops across the country from the North West to Mpumalanga and more in the festive season. Fans are impressed with the rapper's work ethic and congratulated him on his growing popularity.

Shebeshxt shows off December gig guide

Limpopo rap sensation Shebeshxt is booked and busy. The Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker just shared his gig guide on his Twitter (X) page for the 2023 festive season which comprises over 40 stops across the country:

"Final gig guide to be dropped soon but in the meantime we are here ka nako nako twerka!"

The gig guide also has the rapper's past shows, including the event where his supporters seemingly booted Emtee off the stage.

Big Hustle eventually caught wind of the allegations and swiftly addressed them while he blasted Musa Khawula.

Mzansi shows love to Shebeshxt

Netizens are impressed with Shebeshxt's gig guide, in awe of the rapper's growing success and popularity:

BokangSeabela said:

"Y’all called him a madman when he said he is the most booked artist."

_ShaunKeyz was shocked:

"Wait, so you guys are telling me that Shebeshxt is getting booked more than Cassper?"

Ntombikayise_x was impressed:

"Lol eh, this guy is booked and busy!"

leliibaby wrote:

"After making all this money, I'd literally stay at home for the whole of 2024."

ThabisoMalatj27 posted:

"The most booked artist in the world le Drake ke mfana... Twerka!!!!"

StoneMokone responded:

"The body will tell when it needs a rest, work work work all the way!"

Shebeshxt nearly loses his cool with a fan

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt almost threatening to hit a fan with a bottle of Hennessy.

While fans casually laughed off the incident, some netizens were horrified and shamed the rapper's supporters for "glamorising a criminal".

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News