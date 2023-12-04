Shebeshxt is the man of the moment and fans can't get enough of the Limpopo rapper

So much so that a crowd recently booted Emtee off stage so Shebe could perform

A video of the incident surfaced online and received mixed reactions from netizens

A crowd seemingly kicked Emtee off stage while cheering for Shebeshxt. Images: emteethehustla, official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt finally committed to a show this time around but it caused some drama. It seems Emtee was booted off stage for the Limpopo rapper where the crowd chanted for Shebeshxt while Emtee was on stage. Social media is divided over the incident, where some felt the crowd was disrespectful towards Emtee.

Crowd picks Shebeshxt over Emtee

Considering the impact Emtee has made in the local hip hop scene, it was a huge shocker after the rapper was booted off stage for Limpopo rap sensation, Shebeshxt.

In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula, a crowd cheered for Shebeshxt while Emtee was on stage. From the video, you see Shebe posing on stage while the crowd cheers, all the while, Big Hustle stands in the back humbled and amazed before he shakes Shebe's hand and walks off:

A disgruntled X user, eMtee Hustle Gang, posted a separate video of Emtee's performance which was before Shebe's. Revealing that the Roll Up rapper was already done with his performance and not rejected:

"This is eMtee’s electric performance at that very same show, Shebeshxt came after eMtee’s set was done."

Mzansi weighs in on Emtee and Shebeshxt incident

Netizens gave their thoughts on Emtee and Shebeshxt's incident, where some went as far as saying Shebeshxt's popularity won't last thus leaving Emtee space to reclaim his former glory.

Hopefully, this won't spark up any tension between the rappers like the Shebeshxt and Focalistic situation.

KhumaloFk claimed:

"This useless hype will be long gone by this time next year."

NgoveniSbu said:

"The people have moved on from one weed smoker to the next one!"

Xola_Mashasha asked:

"How is it even allowed to be on stage while the other artist hasn't finished?"

Snenhlanhl7694 wasn't impressed:

"Well, this is rude and shouldn't even be considered a flex."

QueOrSomething said:

"Well, fame is short-lived for everyone, he had his turn."

Shebeshxt addresses life of crime

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt confessing to his crimes on Podcast and Chill.

The Ambulance hitmaker opened up about stealing people's phones among other things, and his fans came for his defence:

nkele55 said:

"You guys like to take things to heart. This chap has already been to jail. He is now trying by all means to clean up his life, he is doing well."

